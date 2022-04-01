Cricket: South Africa v Bangladesh first Test scoreboard

Scores at the end of South Africa's first innings on the second day of the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday

Durban, South Africa, April 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Scores at the end of South Africa's first innings on the second day of the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday.

South Africa D. Elgar c Liton Das b Khaled Ahmed 67 S. Erwee b Mehidy Hasan 41 K. Petersen run out (Mehidy Hasan) 19 T. Bavuma b Mehidy Hasan 93 R. Rickelton c Mominul Haque b Ebadot Hossain 21 K. Verreynne lbw b Khaled Ahmed 28 W. Mulder c Hasan Joy b Khaled Ahmed 0 K. Maharaj b Ebadot Hossain 19 S. Harmer not out 38 L. Williams c Hasan Joy b Khaled Ahmed 12 D.

Olivier lbw b Mehidy Hasan 12 Extras (b6, lb3, nb3, w5) 17 Total (121 overs) 367 Fall of wickets: 1-113 (Elgar), 2-117 (Erwee), 3-146 (Petersen), 4-180 (Rickelton), 5-245 (Verreynne), 6-245 (Mulder), 7-298 (Bavuma), 8-298 (Maharaj), 9-332 (Williams) Bowling: Taskin Ahmed 23-4-69-0 (1nb), Ebadot Hossain 29-10-86-2, Khaled Ahmed 25-3-92-4 (2nb, 1w), Mehidy Hasan 40-8-94-3, Mominul Haque 4-0-17-0 Bangladesh: Mominul Haque, Shadman Ismail, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Match situation: South Africa are all out for 367 in the first innings Toss: Bangladesh Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA)tv umpire: Allahudien Paleker (RSA)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)