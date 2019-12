Centurion, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the fourth day of the first Test between South Africa and England at SuperSport Park on Sunday.

South Africa 284 and 272 England 181 and 171-3 (R. Burns 84, J. Denly 31) Match situation: England need 205 runs to win with seven wickets remainingToss: England.