Cricket: South Africa v England 2nd Test scoreboard

Final scoreboard after the fifth day of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands on Tuesday

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Final scoreboard after the fifth day of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands on Tuesday: England, first innings: 269 South Africa, first innings: 223 England, second innings: 391-8 declared South Africa, second innings (overnight 126-2) P.

Malan c Stokes b Curran 84 D. Elgar c Buttler b Denly 34 Z. Hamza c Buttler b Anderson 18 K. Maharaj lbw b Anderson 2 F. du Plessis c Denly b Bess 19 H. van der Dussen c Anderson b Broad 17 Q. de Kock c Crawley b Denly 50 V.

Philander c Pope b Stokes 8 D. Pretorius c Root b Stokes 0 A. Nortje c Crawley b Stokes 0 K.

Rabada not out 3 Extras (b4, lb2, nb5, w2) 13 Total (2 wkts, 56 overs) 248 Fall of wicket: 1-71 (Elgar), 2-123 (Hamza), 3-129 (Maharaj), 4-164 (Du Plessis), 5-171 (Malan), 6-237 (De Kock), 7-237 (Van der Dussen), 8-241 (Pretorius), 9-241 (Nortje) Bowling: Anderson 18-9-23-2, Broad 23-8-37-1, Bess 33-14-57-1, Curran 16-4-37-1 (1nb, 1w), Denly 18-4-42-2, Root 6-0-11-0, Stokes 23.4-8-35-3 (4nb, 1w) result: England won by 189 runs Series: The four-match series is level at 1-1 Toss: England Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

