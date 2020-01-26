Cricket: South Africa v England 4th Test scoreboard

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Scoreboard at close of play on the third day of the fourth and final Test between South Africa and England at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

England, first innings, 400 South Africa, first innings (overnight 88-6) D. Elgar c Woakes b Stokes 26 P. Malan c Buttler b Wood 15 H. van der Dussen c Stokes b Curran 0 F. du Plessis lbw b Woakes 3 Q. de Kock b Wood 76 T. Bavuma c Stokes b Wood 6 A. Nortje c Denly b Wood 6 V. Philander c Broad b Woakes 4 D. Pretorius c Crawley b Stokes 37 B. Hendricks not out 5 D. Paterson c Buttler b Wood 4 Extras (1w) 1 Total (68.3 overs) 183 Fall of wickets: 1-29 (Malan), 2-37 (Van der Dussen), 3-43 (Elgar), 4-60 (Du Plessis), 5-74 (Bavuma), 6-88 (Nortje) 7-93 (Philander), 8-172 (Pretorius), 9-174 (De Kock), 10-183 (Paterson) Bowling: Broad 14-3-27-0, Curran 12-4-25-1, Woakes 17-7-38-2, Wood 14.3-2-46-5, Stokes 11-1-47-2 (1w) England, second innings Z.

Crawley c De Kock b Pretorius 24 D. Sibley c Malan b Hendricks 44 J. Denly b Paterson 8 J. Root c Du Plessis b Hendricks 58 B. Stokes c Van der Dussen b Hendricks 28 O. Pope c De Kock b Nortje 11 J. Buttler c De Kock b Nortje 8 S. Curran c Paterson b Hendricks 35 C. Woakes c De Kock b Hendricks 0 M. Wood b Pretorius 18 S. Broad not out 1 Extras (b4, lb8, w1) 13 Total (61.3 overs) 248 Fall of wickets: 1-56 (Crawley), 2-75 (Denly), 3-92 (Sibley), 4-136 (Stokes), 5-150 (Pope), 6-160 (Buttler), 7-206 (Curran), 8-206 (Woakes), 9-240 (Wood), 10-248 (Root) Bowling: Philander 1.3-1-1-0, Nortje 11-1-61-2, Paterson 13.3-5-18-1, Hendricks 15.3-2-64-5, Pretorius 18-2-87-2 (1w), Malan 2-0-5-0 Match situation: South Africa need 466 to win Toss: England Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Joel Wilson (WIS)tv umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).