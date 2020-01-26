UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: South Africa V England 4th Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 10:00 PM

Cricket: South Africa v England 4th Test scoreboard

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Scoreboard at close of play on the third day of the fourth and final Test between South Africa and England at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

England, first innings, 400 South Africa, first innings (overnight 88-6) D. Elgar c Woakes b Stokes 26 P. Malan c Buttler b Wood 15 H. van der Dussen c Stokes b Curran 0 F. du Plessis lbw b Woakes 3 Q. de Kock b Wood 76 T. Bavuma c Stokes b Wood 6 A. Nortje c Denly b Wood 6 V. Philander c Broad b Woakes 4 D. Pretorius c Crawley b Stokes 37 B. Hendricks not out 5 D. Paterson c Buttler b Wood 4 Extras (1w) 1 Total (68.3 overs) 183 Fall of wickets: 1-29 (Malan), 2-37 (Van der Dussen), 3-43 (Elgar), 4-60 (Du Plessis), 5-74 (Bavuma), 6-88 (Nortje) 7-93 (Philander), 8-172 (Pretorius), 9-174 (De Kock), 10-183 (Paterson) Bowling: Broad 14-3-27-0, Curran 12-4-25-1, Woakes 17-7-38-2, Wood 14.3-2-46-5, Stokes 11-1-47-2 (1w) England, second innings Z.

Crawley c De Kock b Pretorius 24 D. Sibley c Malan b Hendricks 44 J. Denly b Paterson 8 J. Root c Du Plessis b Hendricks 58 B. Stokes c Van der Dussen b Hendricks 28 O. Pope c De Kock b Nortje 11 J. Buttler c De Kock b Nortje 8 S. Curran c Paterson b Hendricks 35 C. Woakes c De Kock b Hendricks 0 M. Wood b Pretorius 18 S. Broad not out 1 Extras (b4, lb8, w1) 13 Total (61.3 overs) 248 Fall of wickets: 1-56 (Crawley), 2-75 (Denly), 3-92 (Sibley), 4-136 (Stokes), 5-150 (Pope), 6-160 (Buttler), 7-206 (Curran), 8-206 (Woakes), 9-240 (Wood), 10-248 (Root) Bowling: Philander 1.3-1-1-0, Nortje 11-1-61-2, Paterson 13.3-5-18-1, Hendricks 15.3-2-64-5, Pretorius 18-2-87-2 (1w), Malan 2-0-5-0 Match situation: South Africa need 466 to win Toss: England Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Joel Wilson (WIS)tv umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).

Related Topics

Van Paterson South Africa Rod Tucker Joel Wilson Sunday TV

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves AED395 mln ..

53 seconds ago

Loud noises expected in UAQ Corniche due to &#039; ..

1 minute ago

Dubai to host ‘Photographs in Dialogue UAE - 197 ..

1 hour ago

Gargash meets French foreign official

2 hours ago

No Novel Coronavirus case in UAE: ADPHC

2 hours ago

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.