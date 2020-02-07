UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: South Africa V England In 2nd ODI

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:26 PM

Cricket: South Africa v England in 2nd ODI

Final scores in the second one-day international between South Africa and England at Kingsmead on Friday (match reduced to 26 overs a side)

durban#, South Africa (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Final scores in the second one-day international between South Africa and England at Kingsmead on Friday (match reduced to 26 overs a side).

South Africa Q. de Kock b Root 11 R. Hendricks not out 35 T. Bavuma lbw b Jordan 21 Extras (b1, lb1, w2) 4 Total (2 wkts, 11.2 overs) 71 Fall of wicket: 1-32 (De Kock), 2-71 (Bavuma) Bowling: Woakes 4-0-21-0, S. Curran 2-0-16-0 (1w), Root 1-0-4-1, T. Curran 2-0-13-0, Parkinson 2-0-15-0, Jordan 0.2-0-0-1 Did not bat: H.

van der Dussen, J. Smuts, D. Miller, A. Phehlukwayo, B. Fortuin, B. Hendricks, L. Sipamla, T. Shamsi.

England: E. Morgan, J. Roy, J. Bairstow, J. Root, J. Denly, T. Banton, S. Curran, C. Woakes, T. Curran, C. Jordan, M. Parkinson Result: No result - match abandoned Series: South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0 Toss: England Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Allahudien Paleker (RSA) tv umpire: Gregory Brathwaite (WIS) Match referee: David Boon (AUS) Remaining match:February 9, Johannesburg

Related Topics

Africa Van Lead South Africa David Boon Kingsmead February TV

Recent Stories

Suter fastest in Garmisch training, grieving Shiff ..

1 minute ago

Zardari, Nawaz used power to promote their busines ..

1 minute ago

Sports activities enhaces capabilities of students ..

1 minute ago

Medal winner female students call on BZU VC

1 minute ago

Russia to Start Negotiations With UK to Ease Visa ..

33 minutes ago

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Informat ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.