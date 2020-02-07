Cricket: South Africa v England in 2nd ODI

Final scores in the second one-day international between South Africa and England at Kingsmead on Friday (match reduced to 26 overs a side)

South Africa Q. de Kock b Root 11 R. Hendricks not out 35 T. Bavuma lbw b Jordan 21 Extras (b1, lb1, w2) 4 Total (2 wkts, 11.2 overs) 71 Fall of wicket: 1-32 (De Kock), 2-71 (Bavuma) Bowling: Woakes 4-0-21-0, S. Curran 2-0-16-0 (1w), Root 1-0-4-1, T. Curran 2-0-13-0, Parkinson 2-0-15-0, Jordan 0.2-0-0-1 Did not bat: H.

van der Dussen, J. Smuts, D. Miller, A. Phehlukwayo, B. Fortuin, B. Hendricks, L. Sipamla, T. Shamsi.

England: E. Morgan, J. Roy, J. Bairstow, J. Root, J. Denly, T. Banton, S. Curran, C. Woakes, T. Curran, C. Jordan, M. Parkinson Result: No result - match abandoned Series: South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0 Toss: England Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Allahudien Paleker (RSA) tv umpire: Gregory Brathwaite (WIS) Match referee: David Boon (AUS) Remaining match:February 9, Johannesburg