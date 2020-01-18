UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: South Africa V England Lunch Scores

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 56 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 04:12 PM

Cricket: South Africa v England lunch scores

Brief scores at lunch on the third day of the third Test between South Africa and England at St George's Park on Saturday.

Port Elizabeth, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the third day of the third Test between South Africa and England at St George's Park on Saturday: England, first innings, 499-9 declared South Africa, first innings, 113-5 (D.

Elgar 35; D. Bess 5-41) Match situation: South Africa trail by 386 runs with five wickets remaining in the first inningsToss: England

Related Topics

George South Africa

Recent Stories

BISP four officials of grade-17 dismissed from ser ..

17 minutes ago

Hope Probe to carry UAE Nation Brand to the Red Pl ..

23 minutes ago

Nafisa Shah’s name is not in the list of benefic ..

28 minutes ago

People in need of online psycho-social counselling ..

26 minutes ago

ZHO provides world-class healthcare to its student ..

38 minutes ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Azad Jammu and Kashmir r ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.