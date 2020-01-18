Cricket: South Africa v England lunch scores

(@imziishan)

Port Elizabeth, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the third day of the third Test between South Africa and England at St George's Park on Saturday: England, first innings, 499-9 declared South Africa, first innings, 113-5 (D.

Elgar 35; D. Bess 5-41) Match situation: South Africa trail by 386 runs with five wickets remaining in the first inningsToss: England