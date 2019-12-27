Cricket: South Africa v England scoreboard

Scores at the end of South Africa's first innings on the second day of the first Test between South Africa and England at SuperSport Park on Friday

Centurion, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Scores at the end of South Africa's first innings on the second day of the first Test between South Africa and England at SuperSport Park on Friday.

South Africa, first innings (overnight 277-9) D. Elgar c Buttler b Anderson 0 A. Markram c Bairstow b Curran 20 Z. Hamza c Stokes b Broad 39 F. du Plessis c Root b Broad 29 H. van der Dussen c Root b Curran 6 Q. de Kock c Buttler b Curran 95 D. Pretorius c Root b Curran 33 V. Philander c Buttler b Broad 35 K. Maharaj c Stokes b Archer 6 K. Rabada b Broad 12 A. Nortje not out 0 Extras (lb4, nb2, w3) 9 Total (84.3 overs) 284 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Elgar), 2-32 (Markram), 3-71 (Hamza), 4-97 (Van der Dussen), 5-111 (Du Plessis), 6-198 (Pretorius), 7-245 (De Kock), 8-252 (Maharaj), 9-277 (Rabada) Bowling: Anderson 20-4-69-1, Broad 18.

3-4-58-4 (1nb, 1w), Curran 20-5-58-4 (2w), Archer 19-4-65-1(1nb), Root 4-0-26-0, Denly 3-0-4-0 England: J. Root, R. Burns, D. Sibley, J. Denly, B. Stokes, J. Bairstow, J. Buttler, S. Curran, J. Archer, S. Broad, J. Anderson.

Match situation: South Africa are 284 all out in the first innings Toss: England Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)