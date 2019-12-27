UrduPoint.com
Cricket: South Africa V England Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 07:44 PM

Cricket: South Africa v England scoreboard

Scores at the end of England's first innings on the second day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Friday

Centurion, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Scores at the end of England's first innings on the second day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Friday.

South Africa, first innings (overnight 277-9) D. Elgar c Buttler b Anderson 0 A. Markram c Bairstow b Curran 20 Z. Hamza c Stokes b Broad 39 F. du Plessis c Root b Broad 29 H. van der Dussen c Root b Curran 6 Q. de Kock c Buttler b Curran 95 D. Pretorius c Root b Curran 33 V. Philander c Buttler b Broad 35 K. Maharaj c Stokes b Archer 6 K. Rabada b Broad 12 A. Nortje not out 0 Extras (lb4, nb2, w3) 9 Total (84.3 overs) 284 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Elgar), 2-32 (Markram), 3-71 (Hamza), 4-97 (Van der Dussen), 5-111 (Du Plessis), 6-198 (Pretorius), 7-245 (De Kock), 8-252 (Maharaj), 9-277 (Rabada) Bowling: Anderson 20-4-69-1, Broad 18.3-4-58-4 (1nb, 1w), Curran 20-5-58-4 (2w), Archer 19-4-65-1(1nb), Root 4-0-26-0, Denly 3-0-4-0 England, first innings R.

Burns c De Kock b Philander 9 D. Sibley c De Kock b Rabada 4 J. Denly c De Kock b Pretorius 50 J. Root c De Kock b Philander 29 B. Stokes c De Kock b Nortje 35 J. Bairstow b Nortje 1 J. Buttler c De Kock b Philander 12 S. Curran c Hamza b Rabada 20 J. Archer b Philander 3 S. Broad c Elgar b Rabada 2 J. Anderson not out 0 Extras (b4, lb5, nb2, w5) 16 Total (53.2 overs) 181 Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Burns), 2-15 (Sibley), 3-70 (Root), 4-142 (Denly), 5-143 (Bairstow), 6-150 (Stokes), 7-176 (Curran), 8-176 (Buttler), 9-181 (Broad) Bowling: Rabada 15-1-68-3 (2nb), Philander 14.2-8-16-4, Pretorius 8-2-23-1, Nortje 12-2-47-2 (1w), Maharaj 4-1-18-0 Match situation: South Africa lead by 103 runs on the first innings Toss: England Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

