Cricket: South Africa v England scoreboard

Scores at the end of South Africa's second innings on the third day of the first Test against England at SuperSport Park on Saturday

Centurion, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Scores at the end of South Africa 's second innings on the third day of the first Test against England at SuperSport Park on Saturday.

South Africa first innings: 284 England first innings: 181 South Africa, second innings (overnight 72-4) A. Markram lbw b Anderson 2 D. Elgar c Buttler b Archer 22 Z. Hamza c Buttler b Broad 4 F. du Plessis c Curran b Archer 20 H. van der Dussen lbw b Archer 51 A. Nortje c sub (Crawley) b Archer 40 Q. de Kock c Bairstow b Stokes 34 D. Pretorius c Sibley b Stokes 7 V. Philander c Bairstow b Curran 46 K.

Maharaj c Curran b Archer 11 K. Rabada not out 16 Extras (b5, lb3, nb2, w9) 19 Total (61.4 overs) 272 Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Markram), 2-25 (Hamza), 3-29 (Elgar), 4-62 (Du Plessis), 5-153 (Van der Dussen), 6-170 (Nortje), 7-177 (Pretorius), 8-220 (De Kock), 9-250 (Maharaj), 10-272 (Philander) Bowling: Anderson 13-1-47-1, Broad 11-2-42-1 (2w), Archer 17-1-102-5 (1nb, 2w), Curran 12.4-3-51-1 (1w), Stokes 8-1-22-2 (1nb) Match situation: England need 376 runs to win Toss: England Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)