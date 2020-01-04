Cricket: South Africa v England scoreboard

Scores at the end of England's first innings on the second day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands on Saturday: England, first innings (overnight 262-9)

Cape Town, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Scores at the end of England's first innings on the second day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands on Saturday: England, first innings (overnight 262-9) Z.

Crawley c De Kock b Philander 4 D. Sibley c De Kock b Rabada 34 J. Denly b Maharaj 38 J. Root c De Kock b Nortje 35 B. Stokes c Elgar b Nortje 47 O. Pope not out 61 J. Buttler c De Kock b Pretorius 29 S.

Curran b Pretorius 9 D. Bess c De Kock b Philander 0 S. Broad b Rabada 1 J. Anderson c Van der Dussen b Rabada 4 Extras (b4, lb1, nb1, w1) 7 Total (91.5 overs) 269 Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Crawley), 2-63 (Sibley), 3-105 (Root), 4-127 (Denly), 5-185 (Stokes), 6-221 (Buttler), 7-231 (Curran), 8-231 (Bess), 9-234 (Broad) Bowling: Philander 16-3-46-2, Rabada 19.

5-3-68-3 (1nb), Nortje 18-2-56-2 (1w), Maharaj 27-6-68-1, Pretorius 11-5-26-2 South Africa: F.

du Plessis, D. Elgar, P. Malan, Z. Hamza, H. van der Dussen, Q. de Kock, D. Pretorius, V. Philander, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada, A. Nortje Match situation: England are 269 all out in the first innings Toss: England Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).