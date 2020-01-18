Cricket: South Africa v England scoreboard

Scores at close of play on the third day of the third Test between South Africa and England at St George's Park on Saturday

Port Elizabeth, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Scores at close of play on the third day of the third Test between South Africa and England at St George's Park on Saturday.

England, first innings, 499-9 declared South Africa, first innings (overnight 60-2) D. Elgar c Pope b Bess 35 P. Malan c and b Bess 18 Z. Hamza c Pope b Bess 10 A. Nortje c Root b Stokes 18 F. du Plessis c Pope b Bess 8 H. van der Dussen b Bess 24 Q. de Kock not out 63 V. Philander not out 27 Extras (b4, w1) 5 Total (6 wkts, 82 overs) 208 Fall of wickets: 1-50 (Malan), 2-60 (Hamza), 3-63 (Elgar), 4-71 (Du Plessis), 5-109 (Van der Dussen), 6-154 (Nortje) Bowling: Broad 11-4-30-0, Curran 9-1-31-0, Bess 31-12-51-5, Wood 11-4-31-0 (1w), Denly 4-1-10-0, Root 11-4-25-0, Stokes 5-1-26-1 To bat: K.

Maharaj, K. Rabada, D. Paterson Match situation: South Africa trail by 291 runs with four wickets remaining in the first innings Toss: England Umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Rod Tucker (both AUS)tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)