Cricket: South Africa V England Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 03:20 PM

Cricket: South Africa v England scoreboard

Port Elizabeth, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Scores at the end of South Africa's first innings on the fourth day of the third Test between South Africa and England at St George's Park on Sunday.

England, first innings, 499-9 declared South Africa, first innings (overnight 208-6) D. Elgar c Pope b Bess 35 P. Malan c and b Bess 18 Z. Hamza c Pope b Bess 10 A. Nortje c Root b Stokes 18 F. du Plessis c Pope b Bess 8 H. van der Dussen b Bess 24 Q. de Kock b Curran 63 V. Philander b Broad 27 K. Maharaj b Broad 0 K. Rabada c Wood b Broad 1 D. Paterson not out 0 Extras (b4, w1) 5 Total (all out, 86.

4 overs) 209 Fall of wickets: 1-50 (Malan), 2-60 (Hamza), 3-63 (Elgar), 4-71 (Du Plessis), 5-109 (Van der Dussen), 6-154 (Nortje), 7-208 (Philander), 8-208 (De Kock), 9-208 (Maharaj) Bowling: Broad 13.4-6-30-3, Curran 11-2-32-1, Bess 31-12-51-5, Wood 11-4-31-0 (1w), Denly 4-1-10-0, Root 11-4-25-0, Stokes 5-1-26-1 Match situation: England lead by 290 runs on the first innings and have enforced the follow-on Toss: England Umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Rod Tucker (both AUS)tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).

