Cricket: South Africa v England scoreboard

Final scoreboard on the fifth day of the third Test between South Africa and England at St George's Park on Monday

Port Elizabeth, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Final scoreboard on the fifth day of the third Test between South Africa and England at St George's Park on Monday.

England, first innings, 499-9 declared South Africa, first innings, 209 South Africa, second innings (overnight 102-6) P. Malan lbw b Root 12 D. Elgar b Wood 15 Z. Hamza c Buttler b Wood 2 F. du Plessis c Pope b Root 36 H. van der Dussen c Pope b Root 10 Q. de Kock c Wood b Root 3 V. Philander c Pope b Broad 13 K. Maharaj run out (Curran) 71 K. Rabada c Broad b Wood 16 A. Nortje b Bess 5 D. Paterson not out 39 Extras (b12, lb1, nb1, w1) 15 Total (88.

5 overs) 237 Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Elgar), 2-22 (Hamza), 3-44 (Malan), 4-66 (Van der Dussen), 5-74 (De Kock), 6-83 (Du Plessis), 7-102 (Philander), 8-128 (Rabada), 9-138 (Nortje) Bowling: Broad 10-5-14-1 (1nb), Curran 6-0-46-0, Wood 16.5-6-32-3 (1w), Bess 22-11-36-1, Stokes 5-2-9-0, Root 29-13-87-4 result: England won by an innings and 53 runs Series: England lead the four-match series 2-1 Man of the match: Ollie Pope (ENG) Toss: England Umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Rod Tucker (both AUS) tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS) Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM) Remaining match:January 24-28, Johannesburg