Cricket: South Africa V England Scoreboard

Faizan Hashmi 44 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 12:10 AM

Cricket: South Africa v England scoreboard

Final scores in the first one-day international between South Africa and England at Newlands on Tuesday.

Cape Town, Feb 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Final scores in the first one-day international between South Africa and England at Newlands on Tuesday.

England J. Roy c R. Hendricks b Smuts 32 J. Bairstow c Sipamla b Phehlukwayo 19 J. Root run out (Van der Dussen) 17 E. Morgan c Bavuma b Shamsi 11 J. Denly c R. Hendricks b B. Hendricks 87 T. Banton lbw b Shamsi 18 S. Curran b Shamsi 7 C. Woakes c Miller b Sipamla 40 T. Curran not out 15 C. Jordan not out 1 Extras (lb2, nb1, w8) 11 Total (8 wkts, 50 overs) 258 Fall of wickets: 1-51 (Roy), 2-53 (Bairstow), 3-83 (Root), 4-83 (Morgan), 5-108 (Banton), 6-131 (S. Curran), 7-222 (Woakes), 8-254 (Denly) Bowling: B. Hendricks 8-0-46-1 (1nb), Ngidi 7-0-42-0, Smuts 10-0-43-1, Phehlukwayo 8-0-47-1 (3w), Shamsi 10-0-38-3 (2w), Sipamla 7-0-40-1 (3w) Did not bat: M.

Parkinson South Africa Q. de Kock b Root 107 R. Hendricks c Bairstow b Woakes 6 T. Bavuma lbw b Jordan 98 H. van der Dussen not out 38 J. Smuts not out 7 Extras (lb2, w1) 3 Total (3 wkts, 47.4 overs) 259 Fall of wicket: 1-25 (R. Hendricks), 2-198 (De Kock), 3-234 (Bavuma) Bowling: Woakes 9-0-36-1, S. Curran 5-0-28-0, Root 7-0-35-1, T. Curran 7-0-38-0 (1w), Parkinson 8.4-0-48-0, Jordan 5-0-31-1, Denly 6-0-41-0 Did not bat: D. Miller, A. Phehlukwayo, B. Hendricks, L. Ngidi, L. Sipamla, T. Shamsi.

Result: South Africa won by seven wickets Series: South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0 Toss: South Africa Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (WIS), Shaun George (RSA) tv umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK) Match referee: David Boon (AUS) Remaining matches:February 7, DurbanFebruary 9, Johannesburg

