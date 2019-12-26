Cricket: South Africa v England scores

Brief scores at lunch on the first day of the first Test between South Africa and England at SuperSport Park on Thursday

Centurion, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the first day of the first Test between South Africa and England at SuperSport Park on Thursday.

South Africa, first innings, 79-3 (Z. Hamza 39).

Match situation: South Africa are 79 for three wickets in the first innings Toss: England afp