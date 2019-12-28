UrduPoint.com
Cricket: South Africa V England Scores

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 04:01 PM

Cricket: South Africa v England scores

Centurion, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the third day of the first Test between South Africa and England at SuperSport Park on Saturday.

South Africa 284 and 197-7 (H. van der Dussen 51, A. Nortje 40, Q. de Kock 30 not out; J. Archer 4-83).

England 181.

Match situation: South Africa lead by 300 runs with three wickets remaining in the second inningsToss: England.

