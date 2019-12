Brief scores after South Africa were bowled out for 272 in their second innings on the third day of the first Test against England at SuperSport Park on Saturday

Centurion, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Brief scores after South Africa were bowled out for 272 in their second innings on the third day of the first Test against England at SuperSport Park on Saturday.

South Africa 284 and 272 (H. van der Dussen 51, A. Nortje 40, V. Philander 46; J. Archer 5-102, B. Stokes 2-22).

England 181.

Match situation: England need 376 runs to winToss: England