Cricket: South Africa V England Scores

Muhammad Rameez 49 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 07:24 PM

Cricket: South Africa v England scores

Tea scores on the first day of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands on Friday

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Tea scores on the first day of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands on Friday: England, first innings, 149-4 (D. Sibley 34, J. Denly 38, J. Root 35).

Match situation: England are 149 for four wickets in the first innings.

Toss: England.

