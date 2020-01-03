Cricket: South Africa V England Scores
Muhammad Rameez 49 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 07:24 PM
Tea scores on the first day of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands on Friday
Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Tea scores on the first day of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands on Friday: England, first innings, 149-4 (D. Sibley 34, J. Denly 38, J. Root 35).
Match situation: England are 149 for four wickets in the first innings.
Toss: England.