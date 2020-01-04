UrduPoint.com
Cricket: South Africa V England Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 09:49 PM

Cricket: South Africa v England scores

Scores at the close of play on the second day of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands on Saturday

Scores at the close of play on the second day of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands on Saturday.

England, first innings (overnight 262-9) Z. Crawley c De Kock b Philander 4 D. Sibley c De Kock b Rabada 34 J. Denly b Maharaj 38 J. Root c De Kock b Nortje 35 B. Stokes c Elgar b Nortje 47 O. Pope not out 61 J. Buttler c De Kock b Pretorius 29 S. Curran b Pretorius 9 D. Bess c De Kock b Philander 0 S. Broad b Rabada 1 J. Anderson c Van der Dussen b Rabada 4 Extras (b4, lb1, nb1, w1) 7 Total (91.5 overs) 269 Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Crawley), 2-63 (Sibley), 3-105 (Root), 4-127 (Denly), 5-185 (Stokes), 6-221 (Buttler), 7-231 (Curran), 8-231 (Bess), 9-234 (Broad), 10-269 (Anderson) Bowling: Philander 16-3-46-2, Rabada 19.5-3-68-3 (1nb), Nortje 18-2-56-2 (1w), Maharaj 27-6-68-1, Pretorius 11-5-26-2 South Africa, first innings D.

Elgar c Root b Bess 88 P. Malan c Root b Broad 5 Z. Hamza c Stokes b Broad 5 F. du Plessis c Stokes b Anderson 1 H. van der Dussen c Stokes b Curran 68 Q. de Kock c Anderson b Curran 20 V. Philander not out 13 D. Pretorius c Stokes b Anderson 4 K. Maharaj c Sibley b Anderson 4 Extras (b4, lb2, nb1) 7 Total (8 wkts, 84.4 overs) 215 To bat: K. Rabada, A. Nortje Fall of wickets: 1-26 (Malan), 2-38 (Hamza), 3-40 (Du Plessis), 4-157 (Elgar), 5-191 (De Kock), 6-200 (Van der Dussen), 7-207 (Pretorius), 8-214 (Maharaj) Bowling: Anderson 16.4-6-34-3, Broad 16-6-36-2 (1nb), Curran 13-3-39-2, Bess 27-3-62-1, Stokes 9-0-34-0, Root 3-1-4-0 Match situation: South Africa trail by 54 runs with two wickets remaining in the first innings Toss: England Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

