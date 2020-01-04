Cricket: South Africa v England scores

Scores at the close of play on the second day of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands on Saturday

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Scores at the close of play on the second day of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands on Saturday.

England, first innings (overnight 262-9) Z. Crawley c De Kock b Philander 4 D. Sibley c De Kock b Rabada 34 J. Denly b Maharaj 38 J. Root c De Kock b Nortje 35 B. Stokes c Elgar b Nortje 47 O. Pope not out 61 J. Buttler c De Kock b Pretorius 29 S. Curran b Pretorius 9 D. Bess c De Kock b Philander 0 S. Broad b Rabada 1 J. Anderson c Van der Dussen b Rabada 4 Extras (b4, lb1, nb1, w1) 7 Total (91.5 overs) 269 Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Crawley), 2-63 (Sibley), 3-105 (Root), 4-127 (Denly), 5-185 (Stokes), 6-221 (Buttler), 7-231 (Curran), 8-231 (Bess), 9-234 (Broad), 10-269 (Anderson) Bowling: Philander 16-3-46-2, Rabada 19.5-3-68-3 (1nb), Nortje 18-2-56-2 (1w), Maharaj 27-6-68-1, Pretorius 11-5-26-2 South Africa, first innings D.

Elgar c Root b Bess 88 P. Malan c Root b Broad 5 Z. Hamza c Stokes b Broad 5 F. du Plessis c Stokes b Anderson 1 H. van der Dussen c Stokes b Curran 68 Q. de Kock c Anderson b Curran 20 V. Philander not out 13 D. Pretorius c Stokes b Anderson 4 K. Maharaj c Sibley b Anderson 4 Extras (b4, lb2, nb1) 7 Total (8 wkts, 84.4 overs) 215 To bat: K. Rabada, A. Nortje Fall of wickets: 1-26 (Malan), 2-38 (Hamza), 3-40 (Du Plessis), 4-157 (Elgar), 5-191 (De Kock), 6-200 (Van der Dussen), 7-207 (Pretorius), 8-214 (Maharaj) Bowling: Anderson 16.4-6-34-3, Broad 16-6-36-2 (1nb), Curran 13-3-39-2, Bess 27-3-62-1, Stokes 9-0-34-0, Root 3-1-4-0 Match situation: South Africa trail by 54 runs with two wickets remaining in the first innings Toss: England Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)