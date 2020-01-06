UrduPoint.com
Cricket: South Africa V England Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 04:06 PM

Cricket: South Africa v England scores

Brief scores at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands on Monday

Brief scores at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands on Monday.

England 269 and 375-7 (D. Sibley 125 not out, J. Root 61, B. Stokes 72; A. Nortje 3-61).

South Africa 223Match situation: England lead by 421 runs with three wickets remaining in the second innings.

Toss: England.

