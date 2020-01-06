Cricket: South Africa v England scores

Brief scores at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands on Monday

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands on Monday.

England 269 and 375-7 (D. Sibley 125 not out, J. Root 61, B. Stokes 72; A. Nortje 3-61).

South Africa 223Match situation: England lead by 421 runs with three wickets remaining in the second innings.

Toss: England.