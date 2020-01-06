UrduPoint.com
Cricket: South Africa V England Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 07:45 PM

Cricket: South Africa v England scores

Brief scores at tea on the fourth day of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands on Monday

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores at tea on the fourth day of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands on Monday: England 269 and 391-8 declared (D. Sibley 133 not out, B. Stokes 72; A. Nortje 3-61) South Africa 223 and 46-0Match situation: South Africa need 392 runs to win with ten wickets remaining.

Toss: England

