Cricket: South Africa v England scores

Scoreboard at the end of England's first innings on the second day of the fourth and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Scoreboard at the end of England's first innings on the second day of the fourth and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday.

England, first innings (overnight 192-4 Z. Crawley c Van der Dussen b Philander 66 D. Sibley c De Kock b Hendricks 44 J. Denly c Van der Dussen b Paterson 27 J. Root c De Kock b Nortje 59 B. Stokes c Van der Dussen b Nortje 2 O. Pope b Nortje 56 J. Buttler c Elgar b Philander 20 S. Curran c De Kock b Nortje 0 C. Woakes c Du Plessis b Nortje 32 M. Wood not out 35 S. Broad c Malan b Paterson 43 Extras (lb9, nb3, w4) 16 Total (98.

2 overs) 400 Fall of wickets: 1-107 (Sibley), 2-116 (Crawley), 3-150 (Denly), 4-157 (Stokes), 5-258 (Pope), 6-269 (Root), 7-269 (Curran), 8-309 (Buttler), 9-318 (Woakes) Bowling: Philander 20-2-50-2 (2nb), Hendricks 23-3-111-1 (2w), Nortje 24-1-110-5 (1nb, 2w), Paterson 20.2-3-86-2, Pretorius 11-3-34-0 South Africa: F. du Plessis, D. Elgar, P. Malan, H. van der Dussen, T. Bavuma, Q. de Kock, V. Philander, D. Pretorius, A. Nortje, D. Paterson, B. Hendricks Match situation: England are 400 all out in the first innings Toss: England Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Joel Wilson (WIS) tv umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS) Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM) afp