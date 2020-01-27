UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: South Africa V England Scores

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 04:30 PM

Cricket: South Africa v England scores

Brief scores at lunch on the fourth day of the fourth and final Test between South Africa and England at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the fourth day of the fourth and final Test between South Africa and England at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday.

England 400 and 248 South Africa 183 and 90-2 (H. van der Dussen 39 not out) Match situation: South Africa need 376 runs to win with eight wickets remainingToss: England

Related Topics

Van South Africa

Recent Stories

Accountability Court (AC) summons Asif Ali Zardari ..

14 minutes ago

Justice Umar Ata Bandial recuses to hear former fe ..

14 minutes ago

Surkov Remains Russian Presidential Aide - Kremlin ..

14 minutes ago

Credit goes to people, parliament for resolving is ..

14 minutes ago

Mongolia launches campaign to promote domestic pro ..

38 minutes ago

Afghan Interior Ministry Acknowledges Plane Crash ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.