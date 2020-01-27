Cricket: South Africa v England scores

Brief scores at lunch on the fourth day of the fourth and final Test between South Africa and England at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the fourth day of the fourth and final Test between South Africa and England at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday.

England 400 and 248 South Africa 183 and 90-2 (H. van der Dussen 39 not out) Match situation: South Africa need 376 runs to win with eight wickets remainingToss: England