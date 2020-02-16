UrduPoint.com
Cricket: South Africa V England Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab 34 seconds ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 08:20 PM

Cricket: South Africa v England scores

Centurion, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Brief scores in the third and final Twenty20 international between South Africa and England at SuperSport Park on Sunday: South Africa 222-6 in 20 overs (T.

Bavuma 49, Q. de Kock 35, H. Klaasen 66, D. Miller 35 not out; T. Curran 2-33, B. Stokes 2-35) Match situation: England need 223 runs to winToss: South Africa

