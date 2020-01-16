Cricket: South Africa v England scores at tea

Brief scores at tea on the first day of the third Test between South Africa and England at St George's Park on Thursday

England, first innings, 117-2 (Z. Crawley 44, D. Sibley 36) Match situation: England are 117 for two wickets in the first inningsToss: England