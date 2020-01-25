UrduPoint.com
Cricket: South Africa V England Tea Score

Sat 25th January 2020 | 07:59 PM

Cricket: South Africa v England tea score

Brief scores at tea on the second day of the fourth and final Test between South Africa and England at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores at tea on the second day of the fourth and final Test between South Africa and England at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday.

England, first innings, 400 (Z. Crawley 66, J. Root 59, O. Pope 56; A. Nortje 5-110) South Africa, first innings, 11-0 Match situation: South Africa trail by 389 runs with 10 wickets remaining in the first innings Toss: England afp

