Cricket: South Africa v England tea scores

Cape Town, Jan 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores at tea on the third day of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands on Sunday: England 269 and 109-2 (D. Sibley 44 not out, J. Denly 31).

South Africa 223 (D. Elgar 88, H. van der Dussen 68; J. Anderson 5-40).

Match situation: England lead by 155 runs with eight wickets remaining in the second innings.

Toss: England