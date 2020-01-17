UrduPoint.com
Cricket: South Africa V England Tea Scores

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 07:15 PM

Cricket: South Africa v England tea scores

Brief scores at tea on the second day of the third Test between South Africa and England at St George's Park on Friday

Port Elizabeth, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores at tea on the second day of the third Test between South Africa and England at St George's Park on Friday.

England, first innings, 426-8 (B. Stokes 120, O. Pope 106 not out; K. Maharaj 4-135) Match situation: England are 426 for eight wickets in the first inningsToss: England

