Cricket: South Africa v England tea scores

Port Elizabeth, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores at tea on the second day of the third Test between South Africa and England at St George's Park on Friday.

England, first innings, 426-8 (B. Stokes 120, O. Pope 106 not out; K. Maharaj 4-135) Match situation: England are 426 for eight wickets in the first inningsToss: England