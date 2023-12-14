Open Menu

Cricket: South Africa V India 3rd T20I Scores

Published December 14, 2023

Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

Brief scores from the third and final T20 international between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium on Thursday

Brief scores from the third and final T20 international between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium on Thursday:

India 201-7 in 20 overs (Y Jaiswal 60, S Yadav 100; K.

Maharaj 2-26, L. Williams 2-46) v South Africa 95 all out in 13.5 overs (D. Miller 35; R. Jadeja 2-25, Kuldeep Yadav 5-17)

result: India won by 106 runs

Series: The three-match series was tied 1-1

Toss: South Africa

