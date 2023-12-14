Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

Brief scores from the third and final T20 international between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium on Thursday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Brief scores from the third and final T20 international between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium on Thursday:

India 201-7 in 20 overs (Y Jaiswal 60, S Yadav 100; K.

Maharaj 2-26, L. Williams 2-46) v South Africa 95 all out in 13.5 overs (D. Miller 35; R. Jadeja 2-25, Kuldeep Yadav 5-17)

result: India won by 106 runs

Series: The three-match series was tied 1-1

Toss: South Africa