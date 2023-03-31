UrduPoint.com

Cricket: South Africa V Netherlands 2nd ODI Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 31, 2023 | 10:54 PM

Cricket: South Africa v Netherlands 2nd ODI scores

Brief scores from the second World Cup Super League one-day international between South Africa and the Netherlands at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Fridays

Benoni, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the second World Cup Super League one-day international between South Africa and the Netherlands at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Friday: Netherlands 189 in 46.1 overs (T.

Nidamanuru 48, V. Singh 45; T. Shamsi 3-25, S. Magala 3-37) v South Africa 190-2 in 30 overs (T. Bavuma 90 not out, A. Markram 51 not out) result: South Africa won by eight wickets Series: South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0 Toss: South Africa Remaining match:April 2, Johannesburg

