Cricket: South Africa v Pakistan 1st T20 innings score

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Brief scores in the first Twenty20 international between South Africa and Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

South Africa 188-6 in 20 overs (A. Markram 51, H. Klaasen 50; Mohammad Nawaz 2-21, Hasan Ali 2-28): Match situation: Pakistan need 189 runs to winToss: South Africa.