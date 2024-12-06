Open Menu

Cricket: South Africa V Sri Lanka 2nd Test Scores

Muhammad Rameez Published December 06, 2024 | 10:16 PM

Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scores

Brief scores at the close of play on the second day of the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at St George's Park on Friday

Gqeberha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Brief scores at the close of play on the second day of the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at St George's Park on Friday:

South Africa 358 in 103.4 overs (K. Verreynne 105 not out, R. Rickelton 101, T.

Bavuma 78; L. Kumara 4-79, A. Fernando 3-102) v Sri Lanka 242-3 in 67 overs (P. Nissanka 89, D. Chandimal 44, A. Mathews 40 not out, Kamindu Mendis 30 not out)

Match situation: Sri Lanka trail by 116 runs with seven wickets remaining in the first innings.

Toss: South Africa

Related Topics

Sri Lanka George South Africa P

Recent Stories

Toddler mauled to death by leopard in IIOJK's hand ..

Toddler mauled to death by leopard in IIOJK's handwara village

1 minute ago
 Jam Kamal Khan calls on Governor Mandokhail

Jam Kamal Khan calls on Governor Mandokhail

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi, DIG Traffic visit different ..

Commissioner Karachi, DIG Traffic visit different districts of city

4 minutes ago
 NEPRA slashes Rs 1.14 per unit in power tariff for ..

NEPRA slashes Rs 1.14 per unit in power tariff for Oct

5 minutes ago
 NA Committee on Science and Technology meeting cal ..

NA Committee on Science and Technology meeting called off over absence of key of ..

5 minutes ago
 NBA to return to China after six years with pre-se ..

NBA to return to China after six years with pre-season games: reports

10 minutes ago
Toddler mauled to death by Leopard in IIOJK

Toddler mauled to death by Leopard in IIOJK

9 minutes ago
 China's opening-up injects momentum into world eco ..

China's opening-up injects momentum into world economy: Pakistani Expert

16 minutes ago
 Norris fastest as Leclerc hit with 10-place grid p ..

Norris fastest as Leclerc hit with 10-place grid penalty in Abu Dhabi

9 minutes ago
 UK's Guardian agrees sale of world's oldest Sunday ..

UK's Guardian agrees sale of world's oldest Sunday paper

9 minutes ago
 ATC adjourns hearing of May-9 cases till Dec 13

ATC adjourns hearing of May-9 cases till Dec 13

9 minutes ago
 Meta's e-commerce platforms popular in Pakistan; M ..

Meta's e-commerce platforms popular in Pakistan; Mashhood

45 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports