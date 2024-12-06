Cricket: South Africa V Sri Lanka 2nd Test Scores
Muhammad Rameez Published December 06, 2024 | 10:16 PM
Gqeberha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Brief scores at the close of play on the second day of the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at St George's Park on Friday:
South Africa 358 in 103.4 overs (K. Verreynne 105 not out, R. Rickelton 101, T.
Bavuma 78; L. Kumara 4-79, A. Fernando 3-102) v Sri Lanka 242-3 in 67 overs (P. Nissanka 89, D. Chandimal 44, A. Mathews 40 not out, Kamindu Mendis 30 not out)
Match situation: Sri Lanka trail by 116 runs with seven wickets remaining in the first innings.
Toss: South Africa
