Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Scores at close of play on the third day of the first world championship Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday

Centurion, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Scores at close of play on the third day of the first world championship Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday.

Sri Lanka, first innings, 396 South Africa, first innings (overnight 317-4) D. Elgar c and b Shanaka 95 A. Markram c Shanaka b Fernando 68 H. van der Dussen c Dickwella b Kumara 15 F. du Plessis c Karunaratne b Hasaranga 199 Q. de Kock c sub (Thirimanne) b Hasaranga 18 T. Bavuma c Dickwella b Shanaka 71 W. Mulder c Dickwella b Hasaranga 36 K. Maharaj c b Fernando 73 A. Nortje c Dickwella b Fernando 0 L. Sipamla lbw b Hasaranga 0 L. Ngidi not out 2 Extras (b9, lb18, nb7, w10) 44 Total (142.1 overs) 621 Fall of wickets: 1-141 (Markram), 2-200 (Van der Dussen), 3-200 (Elgar), 4-220 (De Kock), 5-399 (Bavuma), 6-476 (Mulder), 7-609 (Du Plessis), 8-610 (Nortje), 9-611 (Sipamla) Bowling: Fernando 31.

1-2-129-3 (3w), Rajitha 2.1-0-16-0 (1nb), Shanaka 28.5-2-98-2 (3nb), Hasaranga 45-5-171-4 (1nb), Kumara 21.1-0-103-1 (2w), Karunaratne 6.5-0-36-0, Mendis 7-0-41-0 (2nb) Sri Lanka, second innings D. Karunaratne b Ngidi 6 K. Perera not out 33 K. Mendis c Van der Dussen b Ngidi 0 D. Chandimal not out 21 Extras (b4, nb1) 5 Total (2 wkts, 12 overs) 65 Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Karunaratne), 2-22 (Mendis) Bowling: Ngidi 6-0-28-2, Nortje 3-0-23-0, Mulder 3-0-10-0 (1nb) Match situation: Sri Lanka trail by 160 runs with eight wickets remaining Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA)tv umpire: Allahudien Paleker (RSA)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)