Cricket: South Africa v West Indies 1st Test scoreboard

Centurion, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at close of play on the first day of the first Test between South Africa and the West Indies at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday.

South Africa, first innings D. Elgar c Blackwood b Joseph 71 A. Markram b Joseph 115 T. de Zorzi run out (Da Silva) 28 T. Bavuma lbw b Joseph 0 K. Petersen lbw b Mayers 14 H. Klaasen c Joseph b Gabriel 20 S. Muthusamy lbw b Roach 3 M. Jansen not out 17 K. Rabada c Blackwood b Holder 8 G. Coetzee not out 11 Extras (b8, lb8, nb10, w1) 27 Total (8 wkts, 82 overs) 314 Fall of wickets: 1-141 (Elgar), 2-221 (De Zorzi), 3-221 (Bavuma), 4-236 (Markram), 5-262 (Klaasen), 6-271 (Muthusamy), 7-290 (Petersen), 8-300 (Rabada) Bowling: Roach 15-1-65-1 (2nb), Joseph 16-0-60-3 (1nb), Mayers 10-2-23-1, Gabriel 12-1-49-1 (4nb, 1w), Holder 14-1-64-1 (2nb), Chase 14-0-33-0 (1nb), Blackwood 1-0-4-0 To bat: A.

Nortje West Indies: K. Brathwaite, T. Chanderpaul, R. Reifer, J. Blackwood, K. Mayers, J. Da Silva, R. Chase, J. Holder, A. Joseph, K. Roach, S. Gabriel Match situation: South Africa are 314 for eight wickets in the first innings Toss: South Africa Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Marais Erasmus (RSA)tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)