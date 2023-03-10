Cricket: South Africa v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at close of play on the third day of the second Test between South Africa and the West Indies at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at close of play on the third day of the second Test between South Africa and the West Indies at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday.

South Africa, first innings, 320 West Indies, first innings, 251 South Africa, second innings (overnight 4-0) D. Elgar c Chase b Mayers 5 A. Markram c Da Silva b Roach 18 T. de Zorzi b Mayers 1 T. Bavuma not out 171 R. Rickelton c Da Silva b Reifer 10 H. Klaasen c Da Silva b Joseph 14 W. Mulder c Chanderpaul b Joseph 42 S. Harmer lbw b Holder 19 K.

Maharaj not out 3 Extras (nb4) 4 Total (7 wkts, 93 overs) 287 Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Elgar), 2-8 (De Zorzi), 3-32 (Markram), 4-69 (Rickelton), 5-103 (Klaasen), 6-206 (Mulder), 7-277 (Harmer) Bowling: Roach 14-2-54-1, Joseph 14-1-49-2 (1nb), Holder 16-2-35-1 (1nb), Mayers 13-5-25-2 (1nb), Reifer 11-0-36-1 (1nb), Motie 10-1-40-0, Chase 14-1-45-0, Blackwood 1-0-3-0 Match situation: South Africa lead by 356 runs with three wickets remaining in the second innings Toss: South Africa Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)