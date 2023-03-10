UrduPoint.com

Cricket: South Africa V West Indies 2nd Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 10, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Cricket: South Africa v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at close of play on the third day of the second Test between South Africa and the West Indies at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at close of play on the third day of the second Test between South Africa and the West Indies at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday.

South Africa, first innings, 320 West Indies, first innings, 251 South Africa, second innings (overnight 4-0) D. Elgar c Chase b Mayers 5 A. Markram c Da Silva b Roach 18 T. de Zorzi b Mayers 1 T. Bavuma not out 171 R. Rickelton c Da Silva b Reifer 10 H. Klaasen c Da Silva b Joseph 14 W. Mulder c Chanderpaul b Joseph 42 S. Harmer lbw b Holder 19 K.

Maharaj not out 3 Extras (nb4) 4 Total (7 wkts, 93 overs) 287 Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Elgar), 2-8 (De Zorzi), 3-32 (Markram), 4-69 (Rickelton), 5-103 (Klaasen), 6-206 (Mulder), 7-277 (Harmer) Bowling: Roach 14-2-54-1, Joseph 14-1-49-2 (1nb), Holder 16-2-35-1 (1nb), Mayers 13-5-25-2 (1nb), Reifer 11-0-36-1 (1nb), Motie 10-1-40-0, Chase 14-1-45-0, Blackwood 1-0-3-0 Match situation: South Africa lead by 356 runs with three wickets remaining in the second innings Toss: South Africa Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Related Topics

Africa Johannesburg Lead South Africa Kumar Dharmasena Marais Erasmus Paul Reiffel Ranjan Madugalle TV

Recent Stories

Shiffrin breaks ski record with 87th World Cup win ..

Shiffrin breaks ski record with 87th World Cup win

4 minutes ago
 'Even' game as Gill ton powers India's reply but A ..

'Even' game as Gill ton powers India's reply but Australia still ahead

4 minutes ago
 UAE Parliamentary Division participates in 35th Se ..

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in 35th Session of IPU&#039;s Forum of W ..

17 minutes ago
 Elon Musk Says Open to SVB Buyout After Tech Lende ..

Elon Musk Says Open to SVB Buyout After Tech Lender Fails

3 minutes ago
 Justice among people is best solution to address t ..

Justice among people is best solution to address today&#039;s global challenges: ..

18 minutes ago
 Former AJK President K H Khursheed remembered on ..

Former AJK President K H Khursheed remembered on 35th death anniversary

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.