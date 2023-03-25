Cricket: South Africa v West Indies T20 scores

West Indies beat South Africa by three wickets with three balls to spare in a rain-shortened first Twenty20 international at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday

Centurion, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :West Indies beat South Africa by three wickets with three balls to spare in a rain-shortened first Twenty20 international at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday.

Brief scores: South Africa 131-8 in 11 overs (D. Miller 48; O. Smith 2-27, S. Cottrell 2-31) v West Indies 132-7 in 10.3 overs (R. Powell 43 not out; S. Magala 3-21) result: West Indies won by 3 wickets Series: West Indies lead the three-match series 1-0 Toss: West Indies.

Remaining matches:March 26, CenturionMarch 28, Johannesburg