Cricket: South Africa V West Indies T20 Scores

Muhammad Rameez Published March 25, 2023 | 11:47 PM

West Indies beat South Africa by three wickets with three balls to spare in a rain-shortened first Twenty20 international at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday

Brief scores: South Africa 131-8 in 11 overs (D. Miller 48; O. Smith 2-27, S. Cottrell 2-31) v West Indies 132-7 in 10.3 overs (R. Powell 43 not out; S. Magala 3-21) result: West Indies won by 3 wickets Series: West Indies lead the three-match series 1-0 Toss: West Indies.

Remaining matches:March 26, CenturionMarch 28, Johannesburg

