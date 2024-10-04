Cricket: South Africa V West Indies Women's T20 World Cup Scores
Muhammad Rameez Published October 04, 2024 | 06:24 PM
Brief scores from the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and the West Indies in Dubai on Friday
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Brief scores from the Women's T20 cricket World Cup match between South Africa and the West Indies in Dubai on Friday:
West Indies 118-6 in 20 overs (Taylor 44 not out, Campbelle 17; Mlaba 4-29) v South Africa 119-0 in 17.
5 overs (Wolvaardt 59 not out, Brits 57 not out; Matthews 0-22)
Toss: South Africa
result: South Africa beat the West Indies by 10 wickets
Recent Stories
Tennis world number one Swiatek splits with coach Wiktorowski
Two crush plants sealed for creating pollution
Commissioner inspects anti-dengue teams' performance
US hiring soars past expectations with 254,000 jobs added: govt
PM calls APC to discuss country’s political, economic situation
Govt issues notification of army’s deployment for security of SCO Summit
Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to Visit Pakistan for SCO Meeting
Faheem Ashraf to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes
Actor admits leaking phone number of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan
Indian woman dies of heart attack after receiving fake call of her daughter’s ..
UAE ambassador calls on Sindh CM
SBP injects Rs1,012 billion into market
More Stories From Sports
-
Tennis world number one Swiatek splits with coach Wiktorowski2 minutes ago
-
Team confident ahead of test series against Pakistan: Zak Crawley26 minutes ago
-
Faheem Ashraf to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes34 minutes ago
-
Sirbaz becomes first Pakistani to summit all 14 peaks above 8000m2 hours ago
-
Top seed Sabalenka stunned by Muchova in Beijing last eight3 hours ago
-
Top court finds some FIFA transfer rules 'contrary to EU law'4 hours ago
-
Pak women launch ICC T20 WC campaign with win over SL17 hours ago
-
10th CNS amateur golf journey tees off tomorrow17 hours ago
-
Fatima leads from front as Pakistan get off to flying start18 hours ago
-
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup19 hours ago
-
Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers19 hours ago
-
Cricket: Pakistan v Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup scores19 hours ago