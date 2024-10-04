Open Menu

Cricket: South Africa V West Indies Women's T20 World Cup Scores

Muhammad Rameez Published October 04, 2024 | 06:24 PM

Cricket: South Africa v West Indies Women's T20 World Cup scores

Brief scores from the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and the West Indies in Dubai on Friday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Brief scores from the Women's T20 cricket World Cup match between South Africa and the West Indies in Dubai on Friday:

West Indies 118-6 in 20 overs (Taylor 44 not out, Campbelle 17; Mlaba 4-29) v South Africa 119-0 in 17.

5 overs (Wolvaardt 59 not out, Brits 57 not out; Matthews 0-22)

Toss: South Africa

result: South Africa beat the West Indies by 10 wickets

