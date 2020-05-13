UrduPoint.com
Cricket: South African Tour Of West Indies Still On Cards

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 11:59 PM

Cricket: South African tour of West Indies still on cards

South African and West Indian officials remain hopeful that a South African Test and Twenty20 tour of the West Indies will take place this year - despite announcing on Wednesday that tours by South Africa's women and the men's A team had been postponed

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :South African and West Indian officials remain hopeful that a South African Test and Twenty20 tour of the West Indies will take place this year - despite announcing on Wednesday that tours by South Africa's women and the men's A team had been postponed.

The women were due to play five one-day internationals in Jamaica and Trinidad, starting at the end of May, while the men's A team were due to start their tour in Antigua in June. Both tours were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement released by cricket South Africa on Wednesday quoted Johnny Grave, chief executive of Cricket West Indies, as saying discussions were continuing with CSA about the feasibility of the senior men's tour, due to start on July 15.

