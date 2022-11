Cricket: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

Brief scores from the opening one-day international between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Pallekele on Friday

Kandy, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the opening one-day international between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Pallekele on Friday: Afghanistan 294-8 in 50 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 106, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 53, Rahmat Shah 52; Wanindu Hasaranga 2-42) Sri Lanka 234 all out in 38 overs (Pathum Nissanka 85, Wanindu Hasaranga 66; Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-49, Gulbadin Naib 3-34) Toss: AfghanistanResult: Afghanistan won by 60 runsSeries: Afghanistan lead the three-match series 1-0