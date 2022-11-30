Cricket: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, third ODI

Brief scores from the first innings of the third and final one-day international between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Pallekele on Wednesday

Kandy, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the first innings of the third and final one-day international between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Pallekele on Wednesday:Afghanistan 313-8 in 50 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 162, Najibullah Zadran 77; Kasun Rajitha 3-60)Toss: Afghanistan