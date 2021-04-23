UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: Sri Lanka V Bangladesh 1st Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:25 PM

Cricket: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh 1st Test scoreboard

Scoreboard after Bangladesh's first innings on day three of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Friday

Pallekele (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Scoreboard after Bangladesh's first innings on day three of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Friday: Bangladesh first innings (overnight 474-4, Mushfiqur 43, Liton 25) Tamim Iqbal c Thirimanne b V.

Fernando 90 Saif Hassan lbw b V. Fernando 0 Najmul Shanto c and b Kumara 163 Mominul Haque c Thirimanne b De Silva 127 Mushfiqur Rahim not out 68 Liton Das c O. Fernando b V. Fernando 50 Mehidy Hasan c Dickwella b Lakmal 3 Taijul islam c Dickwella b V.

Fernando 2 Taskin Ahmed not out 6 Extras (b9, lb6, nb6, w11) 32 Total (7 wickets dec, 173 overs) 541 Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Saif Hassan), 2-152 (Tamim Iqbal), 3-394 (Najmul Shanto), 4-424 (Mominul Haque), 5-511 (Liton Das), 6-515 (Mehidy Hasan Miraz), 7-524 (Taijul Islam) To bat: Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain Bowling: Lakmal 36-14-81-1 (n3), Fernando 35-9-96-4 (w1, nb1), Kumara 28-4-88-1 (w10), Mathews 7-1-14-0, De Silva 30-1-130-1 (nb2), Hasaranga 36-2-111-0, Karunaratne 1-0-6-0 Sri Lanka: D.

Karunaratne (capt), L. Thirimanne, O. Fernando, P. Nissanka, A. Mathews, D. de Silva, W. Hasaranga, N. Dickwella (wk), S. Lakmal, L. Kumara, V. Fernando Toss: Bangladesh Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)tv umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Related Topics

Bangladesh Sri Lanka Mominul Haque Mushfiqur Rahim Taijul Islam Tamim Iqbal Taskin Ahmed Kumar Dharmasena Ruchira Palliyaguruge Ranjan Madugalle December TV P

Recent Stories

Minimum Faqh-i-Jafria Fitrana fixed at Rs 300 per ..

6 minutes ago

Knitwear exports increase record 20.92 per cent

6 minutes ago

Brazil reports 3,472 coronavirus deaths

6 minutes ago

Body recovered from canal in faisalabad

9 minutes ago

Seven held over power theft in sialkot

9 minutes ago

Japan declares virus emergency three months before ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.