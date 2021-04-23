Cricket: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh 1st Test scoreboard

Scoreboard after Bangladesh's first innings on day three of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Friday

Scoreboard after Bangladesh's first innings on day three of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Friday: Bangladesh first innings (overnight 474-4, Mushfiqur 43, Liton 25) Tamim Iqbal c Thirimanne b V.

Fernando 90 Saif Hassan lbw b V. Fernando 0 Najmul Shanto c and b Kumara 163 Mominul Haque c Thirimanne b De Silva 127 Mushfiqur Rahim not out 68 Liton Das c O. Fernando b V. Fernando 50 Mehidy Hasan c Dickwella b Lakmal 3 Taijul islam c Dickwella b V.

Fernando 2 Taskin Ahmed not out 6 Extras (b9, lb6, nb6, w11) 32 Total (7 wickets dec, 173 overs) 541 Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Saif Hassan), 2-152 (Tamim Iqbal), 3-394 (Najmul Shanto), 4-424 (Mominul Haque), 5-511 (Liton Das), 6-515 (Mehidy Hasan Miraz), 7-524 (Taijul Islam) To bat: Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain Bowling: Lakmal 36-14-81-1 (n3), Fernando 35-9-96-4 (w1, nb1), Kumara 28-4-88-1 (w10), Mathews 7-1-14-0, De Silva 30-1-130-1 (nb2), Hasaranga 36-2-111-0, Karunaratne 1-0-6-0 Sri Lanka: D.

Karunaratne (capt), L. Thirimanne, O. Fernando, P. Nissanka, A. Mathews, D. de Silva, W. Hasaranga, N. Dickwella (wk), S. Lakmal, L. Kumara, V. Fernando Toss: Bangladesh Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)tv umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)