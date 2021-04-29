Cricket: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh 2nd Test scoreboard

Pallekele, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Scorecard from the first day of the second Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Pallekele on Thursday: Dimuth Karunaratne c Liton b Shoriful islam 118 Lahiru Thirimanne not out 131 Oshada Fernando not out 40 Extras: (w 1, nb 1) 2 Total: (for one wicket) 291 Overs: 90 Fall of wickets: 1-209 (Karunaratne).

Toss: Sri Lanka To bat: Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando and Praveen Jayawickrama.

Bowling: Abu Jayed 16-3-47-0 (w 1, nb 1), Taskin Ahmed 17-3-69-0, Mehidy Hasan 22-4-67-0, Shoriful Islam 16-3-52-1, Taijul Islam 19-2-56-0.

Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI) and Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Television Umpire: Ravindra Wimalasiri (SRI)Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)