Cricket: Sri Lanka V England Second Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Galle, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Final scoreboard of the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and England on day four in Galle on Monday: Sri Lanka 1st innings 381 (A.

Mathews 110; S. Broad 6-40) England 1st innings (overnight 339/9, J. Leach 0) Z. Crawley c Thirimanne b Embuldeniya 5 D. Sibley lbw b Embuldeniya 0 J. Bairstow c O. Fernando b Embuldeniya 28 J. Root run out (O.

Fernando) 186 D. Lawrence c Thirimanne b Embuldeniya 3 J. Buttler c O. Fernando b Mendis 55 S. Curran c Thirimanne b Embuldeniya 13 D. Bess c Thirimanne b Embuldeniya 32 M. Wood c Thirimanne b Embuldeniya 1 J.

Leach lbw b Perera 1 J. Anderson not out 4 Extras (b8, lb3, nb5) 16 Total (116.1 overs, all out) 344 Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Sibley), 2-5 (Crawley), 3-116 (Bairstow), 4-132 (Lawrence), 5-229 (Butter), 6-252 (Curran), 7-333 (Bess), 8-337 (Wood), 9-339 (Root), 10-344 (Leach) Bowling: Lakmal 16-7-31-0, Embuldeniya 42-6-137-7 (nb4), Fernando 10-2-31-0, Perera 32.1-4-86-1 (nb1), Mendis 16-1-48-1 Sri Lanka 2nd innings K.

Perera lbw b Leach 14 L. Thirimanne c Crawley b Leach 13 O. Fernando c Crawley b Bess 3 A. Mathews b Bess 5 D. Chandimal c Anderson b Leach 9 N. Dickwella c Lawrence b Bess 7 R.

Mendis c Buttler b Leach 16 D.

Perera c Crawley b Bess 4 S. Lakmal not out 11 L. Embuldeniya c Bairstow b Root 40 A. Fernando b Root 0 Extras (b3, nb1) 4 Total (35.5 overs, all out) 126 Fall of wickets: 1-19 (K. Perera), 2-29 (O.

Fernando), 3-37 (Thirimanne), 4-37 (Mathews), 5-47 (Chandimal), 6-66 (Dickwella), 7-70 (D. Perera), 8-78 (Mendis), 9-126 (Embuldeniya), 10-126 (A. Fernando) Bowling: Anderson 2-0-6-0, Curran 2-0-9-0, Bess 16-1-49-4, Leach 14-1-59-4 (nb1), Root 1.5-1-0-2 England 2nd innings (target 164) Z.

Crawley c Fernando b Embuldeniya 13 D. Sibley not out 56 J. Bairstow lbw b Embuldeniya 29 J. Root b Mendis 11 D. Lawrence c Dickwella b Embuldeniya 2 J. Buttler not out 46 Extras (lb4, nb3) 7 Total (43.3 overs, 4 wickets) 164 Fall of wickets: 1-17 (Crawley), 2-62 (Bairstow), 3-84 (Root), 4-89 (Lawrence) Did not bat: S.

Curran, D. Bess, J. Leach, M. Wood, J. Anderson Bowling: Embuldeniya 20-3-73-3 (nb1), Perera 13-3-1-39-0 (nb1), Mendis 10-0-48-1 Toss: Sri Lanka result: England beat Sri Lanka by six wickets Series: England won two-match series 2-0 Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI) tv umpire: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)AFP

