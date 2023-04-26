UrduPoint.com

Cricket: Sri Lanka v Ireland 2nd Test scoreboard

Galle, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the second Test match between Ireland and Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday.

Ireland first innings 492 all out (Balbirnie 95, Stirling 103, Campher 111; Jayasuriya 174/5) Sri Lanka first innings (Overnight 81-0) Nishan Madushka not out 149 Dimuth Karunaratne c Humphreys b Campher 115 Kusal Mendis not out 83 Extras: (lb8, w1, nb1) 10 Total: (overs 77, one wicket) 357 To bat: Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando.

Bowling: Graham Hume 10-1-45-0, Andy McBrine 26-2-85-0, Curtis Campher 12-1-47-1 (w 1), Matthew Humphreys 8-0-56-0, Ben White 17-0-91-0 (nb 1), Harry Tector 4-0-25-0.

Toss: Ireland Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS) and Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)tv umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

