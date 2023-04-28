Cricket: Sri Lanka v Ireland 2nd Test scoreboard

Galle, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Scoreboard after second Test between Sri Lanka and Ireland in Galle on Friday: Ireland 1st innings 492 all out (Campher 111, Stirling 103; Jayasuriya 5-174) Sri Lanka 1st innings 704-3 declared (Madushka 205, Karunaratne 115, K. Mendis 245) Ireland 2nd innings (overnight 54-2) J. McCollum b R. Mendis 10 P. Moor c Mathews b Jayasuriya 19 A. Balbirnie c Mathews b R. Mendis 46 H. Tector b A. Fernando 85 P. Stirling c K. Mendis b Jayasuriya 1 L. Tucker b A. Fernando 13 C. Campher c K. Mendis b R. Mendis 12 A. McBrine c de Silva b R. Mendis 10 G. Hume c Samarawickrama b R. Mendis 0 M.

Humphreys not out 4 B. White b A. Fernando 0 Extras: (lb2) 2 Total: (overs 77.3, all out) 202 Fall of wickets: 1-10 (McCollum), 2-38 (Moor), 3-61 (Stirling), 4-78 (Tucker), 5-103 (Campher), 6-143 (Balbirnie), 7-159 (McBrine), 8-161 (Hume), 9-202 (Tector), 10-202 (White).

Bowling: Vishwa Fernando 6-1-15-0, Prabath Jayasuriya 32-9-88-2, Ramesh Mendis 27-6-64-5, Asitha Fernando 11.3-3-30-3, Dhananjaya de Silva 1-0-3-0.

Toss: Ireland result: Sri Lanka win by innings and 10 runs Series: Sri Lanka win 2-0 Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS) and Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)tv umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)