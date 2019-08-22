UrduPoint.com
Cricket: Sri Lanka V New Zealand Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 07:05 PM

Cricket: Sri Lanka v New Zealand Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo on Thursday

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo on Thursday: Sri Lanka D.

Karunaratne not out 49 L. Thirimanne c Williamson b Somerville 2 K. Mendis c Watling b de Grandhomme 32 A. Mathews not out 0 Extras (b1, lb1) 2 Total (2 wickets, 36.3 overs) 85 Did not bat: K. Perera, D.

de Silva, N. Dickwella, D. Perera, S. Lakmal, L.

Embuldeniya, L. Kumara Fall of wickets: 1-29 (Thirimanne), 2-79 (Mendis) Bowling: Boult 7-2-20-0, Southee 12-4-22-0, De Grandhomme 8.3-2-14-1, Somerville 6-3-20-1, Patel 3-1-7-0 New Zealand: K.

Williamson (capt), J. Raval, T. Latham, R. Taylor, H. Nicholls, BJ Watling, C. de Grandhomme, T. Southee, W. Somerville, A. Patel, T. Boult Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Michael Gough (AUS) and Bruce Oxenford (AUS) tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)afp/fox

