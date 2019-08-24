Cricket: Sri Lanka v New Zealand Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the end of Sri Lanka's first innings on day three of the second and final Test against New Zealand in Colombo on Saturday

Sri Lanka (overnight 144-6) D.

Karunaratne c Watling b Southee 65 L. Thirimanne c Williamson b Somerville 2 K. Mendis c Watling b de Grandhomme 32 A. Mathews c Watling b Boult 2 K. Perera lbw b Boult 0 D. de Silva b Boult 109 N.

Dickwella c Watling b Southee 0 D. Perera lbw b Patel 13 S. Lakmal c Watling b Southee 10 L. Embuldeniya lbw b Southee 0 L. Kumara not out 5 Extras (b1, lb2, nb3) 6 Total (all out, 90.2 overs) 244 Fall of wickets: 1-29 (Thirimanne), 2-79 (Mendis), 3-93 (Mathews), 4-93 (K.

Perera), 5-130 (Karunaratne), 6-130 (Dickwella), 7-171 (D. Perera), 8-214 (Lakmal), 9-224 (Embuldeniya), 10-244 (De Silva) Bowling: Boult 22.2-6-75-3, Southee 29-7-63-4, De Grandhomme 17-3-35-1 (nb3), Somerville 6-3-20-1, Patel 16-4-48-1 New Zealand: K.

Williamson (capt), J. Raval, T. Latham, R. Taylor, H. Nicholls, BJ Watling, C. de Grandhomme, T. Southee, W. Somerville, A. Patel, T. Boult Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG) and Bruce Oxenford (AUS)tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)