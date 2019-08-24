UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: Sri Lanka V New Zealand Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 44 seconds ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 06:39 PM

Cricket: Sri Lanka v New Zealand Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo on Saturday

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo on Saturday: Sri Lanka (overnight 144-6) D.

Karunaratne c Watling b Southee 65 L. Thirimanne c Williamson b Somerville 2 K. Mendis c Watling b de Grandhomme 32 A. Mathews c Watling b Boult 2 K. Perera lbw b Boult 0 D. de Silva b Boult 109 N.

Dickwella c Watling b Southee 0 D. Perera lbw b Patel 13 S. Lakmal c Watling b Southee 10 L. Embuldeniya lbw b Southee 0 L. Kumara not out 5 Extras (b1, lb2, nb3) 6 Total (all out, 90.2 overs) 244 Fall of wickets: 1-29 (Thirimanne), 2-79 (Mendis), 3-93 (Mathews), 4-93 (K.

Perera), 5-130 (Karunaratne), 6-130 (Dickwella), 7-171 (D. Perera), 8-214 (Lakmal), 9-224 (Embuldeniya), 10-244 (De Silva) Bowling: Boult 22.

2-6-75-3, Southee 29-7-63-4, De Grandhomme 17-3-35-1 (nb3), Somerville 6-3-20-1, Patel 16-4-48-1 New Zealand J.

Raval c de Silva b D. Perera 0 T. Latham not out 111 K. Williamson c Mendis b Kumara 20 R. Taylor c de Silva b Embuldeniya 23 H. Nicholls c de Silva b D. Perera 15 B.J. Watling not out 25 Extras (lb1, w1) 2 Total (4 wickets, 62 overs) 196 Still to bat: C.

de Grandhomme, T. Southee, W. Somerville, A. Patel, T. Boult Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Raval), 2-34 (Williamson), 3-84 (Taylor), 4-126 (Nicholls) Bowling: D. Perera 25-3-76-2, D. de Silva 4-1-8-0, S.

Lakmal 4-1-9-0, L. Kumara 11-0-44-1 (w1), L. Embuldeniya 18-1-58-1 Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG) and Bruce Oxenford (AUS) tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG) Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM) afp

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Colombo Richard Illingworth Michael Gough TV All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Labuschagne strengthens Australia's grip on third ..

43 seconds ago

WHO calls for more research into microplastics and ..

46 seconds ago

River Indus flows normal at Kotri barrage

48 seconds ago

Rs 0.69m recovered from defaulters: Peshawar Elect ..

10 minutes ago

BISE Hyderabad to announce HSC-II (Pre Medical) re ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Medical Association to launch medical jou ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.