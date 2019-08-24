Cricket: Sri Lanka v New Zealand Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo on Saturday

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo on Saturday: Sri Lanka (overnight 144-6) D.

Karunaratne c Watling b Southee 65 L. Thirimanne c Williamson b Somerville 2 K. Mendis c Watling b de Grandhomme 32 A. Mathews c Watling b Boult 2 K. Perera lbw b Boult 0 D. de Silva b Boult 109 N.

Dickwella c Watling b Southee 0 D. Perera lbw b Patel 13 S. Lakmal c Watling b Southee 10 L. Embuldeniya lbw b Southee 0 L. Kumara not out 5 Extras (b1, lb2, nb3) 6 Total (all out, 90.2 overs) 244 Fall of wickets: 1-29 (Thirimanne), 2-79 (Mendis), 3-93 (Mathews), 4-93 (K.

Perera), 5-130 (Karunaratne), 6-130 (Dickwella), 7-171 (D. Perera), 8-214 (Lakmal), 9-224 (Embuldeniya), 10-244 (De Silva) Bowling: Boult 22.

2-6-75-3, Southee 29-7-63-4, De Grandhomme 17-3-35-1 (nb3), Somerville 6-3-20-1, Patel 16-4-48-1 New Zealand J.

Raval c de Silva b D. Perera 0 T. Latham not out 111 K. Williamson c Mendis b Kumara 20 R. Taylor c de Silva b Embuldeniya 23 H. Nicholls c de Silva b D. Perera 15 B.J. Watling not out 25 Extras (lb1, w1) 2 Total (4 wickets, 62 overs) 196 Still to bat: C.

de Grandhomme, T. Southee, W. Somerville, A. Patel, T. Boult Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Raval), 2-34 (Williamson), 3-84 (Taylor), 4-126 (Nicholls) Bowling: D. Perera 25-3-76-2, D. de Silva 4-1-8-0, S.

Lakmal 4-1-9-0, L. Kumara 11-0-44-1 (w1), L. Embuldeniya 18-1-58-1 Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG) and Bruce Oxenford (AUS) tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG) Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM) afp