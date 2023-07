Cricket: Sri Lanka v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

Galle, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Final scoreboard on day five of the opening Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle on Thursday: Sri Lanka 1st innings 312 (D.

de Silva 122; Shaheen 3-86, Naseem 3-90, Abrar 3-68) Pakistan 1st innings 461 (S. Shafique 208 not out, R. Mendis 5-136) Sri Lanka 2nd innings 279 (D. de Silva 82; N. Ali 3-75, Abrar 3-68) Pakistan 2nd innings (target 131 - overnight 48-3, Haq 25, Azam 6) A.

Shafique c Samarawickrama b Jayasuriya 8 Imam-ul-Haq not out 50 S. Masood c Madushka b Jayasuriya 7 N. Ali run out (Mendis/Jayasuriya) 0 B. Azam lbw Jayasuriya 24 S.

Shakeel c Samarawickrama b Mendis 30 S.

Ahmed c Mendis b Jayasuriya 1 A. Salman not out 6 Extras (b4, lb3) 7 Total (6 wickets, 32.5 overs) 133 Did not bat: A. Ahmed, S. Shah Afridi, N. Shah Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Shafique), 2-36 (Masood), 3-38 (Noman), 4-79 (Azam), 5-122 (Shakeel), 6-127 (Sarfaraz) Bowling: Fernando 2-1-6-0, Mendis 14-1-62-1, Jayasuriya 14.5-0-56-4, De Silva 2-1-2-0 Toss: Sri Lanka result: Pakistan won by four wickets Series: Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)