Cricket: Sri Lanka V West Indies ODI Scoreboard

Sat 22nd February 2020

Cricket: Sri Lanka v West Indies ODI scoreboard

Scoreboard after the West Indies innings in the first one-day international against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Saturday

Scoreboard after the West Indies innings in the first one-day international against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Saturday: West Indies S.

Hope b Udana 115 S. Abris b Perera 3 D. Bravo run out (Mendis/Hasaranga) 39 R. Chase b Pradeep 41 N. Pooran c Karunaratne b Udana 11 K. Pollard c Sandakan b Udana 9 J. Holder run out (Mathews) 12 K.

Paul not out 32 H. Walsh not out 20 Extras (b1, lb2, w4) 7 Total (7 wickets, 50 overs) 289 Did not bat: A. Joseph, S. Cottrell Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Ambris), 2-87 (Bravo), 3-172 (Chase), 4-193 (Pooran), 5-207 (Pollard), 6-230 (Hope), 7-240 (Holder) Bowling: Pradeep 10-0-42-1, Perera 7-1-40-1, Udana 10-0-82-3 (w2), Mathews 3-0-17-0, Sandakan 7-0-42-0 (w1), Hasaranga 10-2-47-0 (w1), De Silva 3-0-16-0 Sri Lanka: D.

Karunaratne (Capt), A. Fernando, K. Perera, K. Mendis, A. Mathews, D. de Silva, T. Perera, W. Hasaranga, I. Udana, L. Sandakan, N. Pradeep Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Paul Wilson (AUS), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)tv umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

